Watch Jack White Jam With Pearl Jam At Portuguese Music Festival

What's better than back to back sets from Jack White & Pearl Jam at a music festival? When they're all on stage at the same time!

That happened this past Saturday night at Portugal's NOS Alive festival as Pearl Jam brought out White to perform Neil Young's classic "Rockin' in the Free World" as their final song.

Earlier in their encore, the band teased White's cameo by playing the iconic "Seven Nation Army" riff.

Watch it all below.