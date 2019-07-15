Jack White Squashes "Beef" With Black Keys, Friendship With The Band

Jack White was the subject of a Rolling Stone interview detailing the new The Raconteurs album Help Us Stranger and was asked what new music gives him hope. White name dropped albums from The Hives, Vampire Weekend, Twenty One Pilots, Royal Blood, and The Black Keys.

Some may have raised their eyebrows at the mention of The Black Keys due to perceived confrontations between the two artists. However, White squashed claims of a feud calling it a byproduct of lawyers taking something out of context.

"I respect all rock & rollers." White said.

"I think [the beef> was some lawyers trying to screw me over and trying to take something out of context. Patrick Carney stopped by while we were recording this Raconteurs album and let me borrow a microphone. That was cool of him," he added.

What ultimately brings the two acts close together is there love of music. "He comes from a zone that me and the Greenhornes and a lot of garage rockers come from. We like similar records. We’d probably sit there and talk about Captain Beefheart for a while. He’s a good guy." White said.

Earlier this year, Third Man Records (White's label) offered their congratulations when The Black Keys released their new song "Lo/Hi."

More evidence that Nashville rock n roll is alive and well. Congrats on the new music, @theblackkeys! https://t.co/jFAIsoJJcg — Third Man Records (@thirdmanrecords) March 7, 2019

White's comments were reiterated by Carney in an interview with The Tennessean a few weeks ago. "I've actually gotten to know Jack the last six months, a little bit…This is a big month for rock and roll in Nashville with The Raconteurs record and our record," Carney said.