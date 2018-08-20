Tom Waits Steals Jack White's Watch, Blesses Band With Religion Of Music

Jack White undoubtedly gets to meet some pretty interesting people on his tour. Him and his band also get to partake in pretty cool non-music experiences too.

However, his experience with Tom Waits in San Francisco will be something he'll remember forever.

White's Instagram account posted a photo of the two said, “Tom Waits came to Jack White’s performance in San Francisco and made all the musicians in the band confirm and pay testament to their love of the religion of music.”

Being blessed & professing love to the religion of music with Tom Waits? Sounds great!

There's also the following caveat that makes the experience truly once in a lifetime, "he [Waits> also stole Jack’s watch.”