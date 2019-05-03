Jack White Awarded Honorary Doctorate From Wayne State University
The Detroit university gave White an honorary doctorate for his dedication to the city and contributions to the arts.
Jack White's Detroit roots have not escaped him as he's ascended to become one of music's most recognizable artists. Recently, White donated $10,000 to help save Detroit's Hamtramck Stadium, one of the few remaining Negro League ballparks remaining in the nation.
According to Detroit's WXYZ, Wayne State University awarded an honorary doctorate to White for his "dedication to Detroit, and for his significant contributions to the arts."
Check out photos from Wayne State University's commencement ceremony below.
Officially Dr. White! @officialjackwhitelive #WarriorStrong ----
Congratulations to our honorary degree recipient, Jack White III! @officialjackwhitelive #MyWSUStory #warriorstrong @prezmrw @cfpca_dean