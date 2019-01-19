Cubs Owner Tom Ricketts Shares Fantastic Jack White Story

This past August we wrote about Jack White's Wrigley Field experience in what he called "the greatest day of his life."

Cubs owner Tom Ricketts joined us from the Cubs Convention to give the inside story of White's time at Wrigley Field and told us what made it so great.

Ricketts has always been a big music fan and Jack White is one of his favorites. He got the word from one of his kids that White was in attendance one night. "He's sitting in the second row and it gets on social media. One of my kids said 'hey, you gonna go talk to your man crush?'" Ricketts said.

"I went down and introduced myself to Jack and then last year when he was in town to play a show I took him up to the scoreboard."

Not a bad perk, but this is the moment in the story where it likely becomes the part White describes as "the greatest day of his life."

"While we were up there Rizzo hit a home run and then Jack got to change the 0 to a 1 to a 3," Ricketts said. "I gave it to him and he put it on the stage at Lollapalooza."

Hard to top that!