Jade Bird Talks Performing Alongside Dolly Parton, Brandi Carlile, And Linda Perry

Jade Bird joined us backstage at Lollapalooza prior to her set and shared stories of a once in a lifetime collaboration.

Bird was performing at the Newport Folk Festival and was invited up on stage by Brand Carlile to perform alongside her and Dolly Parton. She also was brought up on stage to play "What's Up" alongside Linda Perry.

Jade Bird also teased an upcoming concert announcement. Here's hoping we'll see her back in Chicago soon!