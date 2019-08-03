Jade Bird Talks Performing Alongside Dolly Parton, Brandi Carlile, And Linda Perry

Bird had the once in a lifetime opportunity to do so at the Newport Folk Festival.

August 3, 2019
Marty Rosenbaum
Categories: 
Features
Lollapalooza

Jade Bird joined us backstage at Lollapalooza prior to her set and shared stories of a once in a lifetime collaboration. 

Related: Jade Bird Hits It Big In The Lottery

Bird was performing at the Newport Folk Festival and was invited up on stage by Brand Carlile to perform alongside her and Dolly Parton. She also was brought up on stage to play "What's Up" alongside Linda Perry. 

Jade Bird also teased an upcoming concert announcement. Here's hoping we'll see her back in Chicago soon!

 

Tags: 
Jade Bird
Lollapalooza

Recent Podcast Audio
The Regular Guy Reviews The Lion King Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
The Regular Guy Reviews Yesterday Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
The Regular Guy Reviews Spiderman: Far From Home Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
Lin Brehmer's Hall Of Fame Tribute To Lee Smith Best Of XRT
The Regular Guy Reviews Toy Story 4 Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
The Regular Guy Reviews Late Night Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
View More Episodes