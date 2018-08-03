James Bay Takes Us Inside His Saturday Night Live Appearance

James Bay had the unique opportunity to share his new music with the world for the first time on Saturday Night Live.

He stopped by to chat with us backstage at Lollapalooza and spoke about the honor he felt playing on the show.

"It's a moment in television history for anybody that gets to be on it and also music history because they're so renowned for a long long list of musical acts they've had," he said.

Bay released his second full-length studio album Electric Light this past May.

Watch his full interview with Marty Lennartz below.