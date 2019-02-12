Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit & Father John Misty Announce Summer Tour

On the surface, there doesn't seem to be much of an overlap between Jason Isbell & Father John Misty. Both are fantastic musicians, but don't have much of a shared history outside of Isbell & Misty encountering each other at a hotel.

I ran into Father John Misty in a hotel once and it seemed inconsequential at the time but https://t.co/kwTsokV8kB — Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) April 28, 2018

Father John Misty recounted this experience and name dropped Isbell in his God's Favorite Customer song "Mr. Tillman."

That encounter has paid off as the two have announced a tour together, which includes a stop at Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island on Saturday, June 15th. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 AM via Ticketmaster.

Jade Bird will be providing support for the evening.