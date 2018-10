Jason Isbell is currently in the midst of a multi-night residency at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium and paid tribute to one of the greats by covering Jimi Hendrix's "Little Wing."

Related: Electric Ladyland At 50: An Inside Look At Jimi Hendrix's Most Progressive Album

Isbell performed "Little Wing" as the final song of the evening and you can check out fan-shot footage of the performance below.