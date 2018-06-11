Jason Isbell To Release Live From The Ryman Album

This past October, Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit took up a residency in the legendary Ryman Auditorium.

Selections from the six-show residency will be released as a double LP this coming October and includes songs from their last three albums Southeastern (2013), Something More Than Free (2015), The Nashville Sound (2017).

Even cooler, it'll be pressed on translucent gold vinyl!

The album is due out on October 19th, but is available to preorder on vinyl & CD now.

Track Listing

1. Hope The High Road

2. 24 Frames

3. White Man's World

4. Flagship

5. Cumberland Gap

6. Something More Than Free

7. The Life You Chose

8. Elephant

9. Flying Over Water

10. Last of My Kind

11. Cover Me Up

12. Super 8

13. If We Were Vampires