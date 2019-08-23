What's The Worst Thing You Spilled In Your Car?

If you haven't been following Jason Isbell on Twitter (@JasonIsbell) do yourself a have and start.

His latest tweet to go viral is a simple question. What’s the worst thing you’ve ever spilled in your car? Isbell said a full pint of baked beans is the worst thing he's spilled.

What’s the worst thing you’ve ever spilled in your car? Mine was a full pint of baked beans — Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) August 23, 2019

Immediately, the tweet was filled with incredible responses. Let's take a look at a few of them below.

my first husband’s friend spilled bong water in the back of my car -- — bethamphetamine (@VirtuallyBeth) August 23, 2019

Pig blood — Boutros Boutros Whiskey (@porknwhiskey) August 23, 2019

Gatorade container filled with urine — Dustin Crandell (@DustinCrandell) August 23, 2019

A full pizza. I was a passenger. My dad was driving and I had the “bag opening side” out. He had to brake hard and the entire pizza fell on to the floor. Still 7/10. Would eat again. — Jay Zawaski (@JayZawaski670) August 23, 2019

My guts. — Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) August 23, 2019

Left a gallon of milk in the car for about 4 days. It underwent some sort of chemical change and burst. — Official James Karst (@jameskarst) August 23, 2019

I left frozen fish in the trunk of my car at the airport. Gone for 5 days. Had to get rid of the car! — Christene Succio (@ChristeneSuccio) August 23, 2019