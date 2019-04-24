Javy Báez Is Out Here Playing Tag While Everyone Else Tries To Play Baseball

We'll just get it out of the way and admit Javy Báez is not human.

Related: Javy Báez Getting Interviewed By A Kid While Playing With Puppies Is The Best Thing You'll See Today

The Cubs shortstop made another jaw-dropping play in last night's game against the Dodgers when he successfully evaded a tag on a grounder to first.

Check out the play below.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts came out to protest, but it was to no avail. Fans at Wrigley Field were left in amazement with Báez's juke out. He also added a solo homer later on in the game making it another night to remember for El Mago.