Javy Báez Getting Interviewed By A Kid While Playing With Puppies Is The Best Thing You'll See Today

Chicago Cubs infielder Javy Báez won the internet today. No, it wasn't for one of his patented highlight reel plays. It was for playing with puppies.

Related: Watch David Bote's Grand Slam Set To Titanic's "My Heart Will Go On"

Báez took part in an interview with Charlie, a young Cubs fan. The two rode in a car filled with several puppies as Charlie asked Báez about his family, his tattoos, making it to the big leagues, and more.

Your day will definitely be brighter just by watching this video!