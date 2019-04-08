Jeff Garlin Teases New Series With Tom Morello & Vince Vaughn, Love Of XRT

Garlin admits he has no idea what the series is about.

April 8, 2019
Categories: 
Features
XRT Morning Show

Jeff Garlin joined Lin & Mary at the 93XRT Miller Lite Opening Day Live Broadcast where he gave us a sneak preview about his upcoming series with Tom Morello & Vince Vaughn. Well, as much as he could since he admitted he had no idea what it's about!

Watch his full interview above.

Tags: 
Jeff Garlin
Chicago Cubs