Introducing Jeff Tweedy's New Song "I Know What It's Like"

Marty Lennartz treated us to the World Premiere of Jeff Tweedy's new song "I Know What It's Like" this afternoon.

The song comes from Tweedy's upcoming solo record Warm, which is due out this Friday.

Marty recalls the first time he premiered a Tweedy tune when he came by the studio on the release of Wilco's debut album A.M.

Listen below as he shares the story of that visit and his excitement over debuting Tweedy's newest song.

Warm is available to preorder now.