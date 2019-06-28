Meet The Man Who Dropped Nearly $4 Million On David Gilmour's Guitar

Pink Floyd's David Gilmour recently auctioned off over 100 of his guitars garnering over $21 Million. Almost 20% of the proceeds came from one guitar.

Gilmour's iconic black Fender Stratocaster went for a winning bid of $3,975,000 to Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay. Rolling Stone interviewed Irsay to find out why he would pay so much money for one guitar. “I just f$&*@!g love Pink Floyd, man, I cannot deny it,” Irsay told Rolling Stone.

The auction itself lasted for eight hours and people from 66 countries registered for it. Irsay had his heart set on it saying, "I love Strats, and this is the Strat. This is the one that was the signature guitar for those incredible Floyd leads.”

He also added, “If I don’t get the guitar, I’ll look like a jackass,” in regards to the monumental bidding war that was taking place.