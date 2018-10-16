Watch Jim James Perform Beautiful Sly and the Family Stone "Everyday People" Cover

All done with an electric guitar and The Resistance Revival Chorus.

October 16, 2018
Marty Rosenbaum

Photo by Ryan Myers/imageSPACE

Categories: 
Features

Jim James stepped backstage at the Tonight Show music room alongside The Resistance Revival Chorus to perform Sly and the Family Stone's classic "Everyday People."

Related: Soul Music Is The Great Unifier

The video comes as part of the Tonight Show's Cover Room series putting artists in a small room to perform covers of their favorite songs.

Tags: 
Jim James
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
Sly and the Family Stone

Recent Podcast Audio
The Regular Guy Reviews A Star Is Born Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
Soul Music: The Great Unifier Inside The Archives
Ahead of This Friday's Led Zeppelin Feature, Flash Back to Lin & Robert Plant Chatting At City Winery Best Of XRT
The Regular Guy Reviews Night School Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
The Regular Guy Reviews The Predator Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
The Regular Guy Reviews A Simple Favor Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
View More Episodes