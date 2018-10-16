Watch Jim James Perform Beautiful Sly and the Family Stone "Everyday People" Cover
All done with an electric guitar and The Resistance Revival Chorus.
October 16, 2018
Jim James stepped backstage at the Tonight Show music room alongside The Resistance Revival Chorus to perform Sly and the Family Stone's classic "Everyday People."
The video comes as part of the Tonight Show's Cover Room series putting artists in a small room to perform covers of their favorite songs.