Jim James Announces Return To Chicago For Career-Spanning Show

Jim James will be taking audiences on a deep-dive of his music career with his new tour.

James will be taking part in a solo-acoustic tour and will perform songs from his entire catalog, from My Morning Jacket all the way up until his new solo album Uniform Distortion.

He'll be in Chicago on November 9th when he takes the Vic Theatre stage. Tickets for the show go on sale this Friday at 10 AM.

In a Facebook post, James wrote,

"Excited to announce a solo-acoustic tour this fall! I’m looking forward to exploring all sorts of songs stripped down as they first occurred in their natural habitat -- just voice and guitar. Although I have played many shows by myself, this will be my first tour of this style. Can’t wait to see everyone out on the open road."

We're giving away a pair of tickets to see James perform at the Vic Theatre. Enter for your chance to win right here.