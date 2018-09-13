Jimi Hendrix's Iconic 'Electric Ladyland' Celebrates 50th Anniversary With Deluxe Reissue

One of the most iconic albums of all time will be celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.

Jimi Hendrix's Electric Ladyland will be reissued and feature a whole bunch of previously unheard material as well as other items commemorating the occasion.

The deluxe reissue includes a new 5.1 surround sound mix by Eddie Kramer, 24 bit/96 kz high resolution stereo audio, documentary on the making of the record, previously unreleased demos and alternate takes, unreleased live album, plus a book containing handwritten lyrics/unseen photos

The album is available for pre-order now.

Video of Electric Ladyland 50th Anniversary Deluxe Edition with Eddie Kramer

Disc One: The original album

Disc Two: Electric Ladyland: The Early Takes

1. “1983 … (A Merman I Should Turn to Be)”

2. “Voodoo Chile”

3. “Cherokee Mist”

4. “Hear My Train a Comin'”

5. “Angel”

6. “Gypsy Eyes”

7. “Somewhere”

8. “Long Hot Summer Night” (Demo 1)

9. “Long Hot Summer Night” (Demo 3)

10. “Long Hot Summer Night” (Demo 4)

11. “Snowballs at My Window”

12. “My Friend”

13. “At Last … the Beginning”

13. “Angel Caterina (1983)”

15. “Little Miss Strange”

16. “Long Hot Summer Night” (Take 1)

17. “Long Hot Summer Night” (Take 14)

18. “Rainy Day, Dream Away”

19. “Rainy Day Shuffle”

20. “1983 … (A Merman I Should Turn to Be)”

Disc Three: Jimi Hendrix Experience: Live At The Hollywood Bowl 9/14/68

1. Introduction

2. “Are You Experienced”

3. “Voodoo Child (Slight Return)”

4. “Red House”

5. “Foxey Lady”

6. “Fire”

7. “Hey Joe”

8. “Sunshine of Your Love”

9. “I Won’t Live Today”

10. “Little Wing”

11. “Star Spangled Banner”

12. “Purple Haze”