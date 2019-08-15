Jimmy Eat World Is Now Feuding With Third Eye Blind

Jimmy Eat World & Third Eye Blind spent the summer together on a co-headlining tour. By the looks of it, it'll be the last time the two are together.

In a string of tweets, Jimmy Eat World drummer Zach Lind calls out Third Eye Blind Stephan Jenkins for reasons that aren't exactly clear. After calling Jenkins a "f$^&@*g creepy d*&$#!@^g," Lind ripped into Third Eye Blind's backstage policy.

The text of the laminate reads, “The members of Third Eye Blind will not be wearing laminates. Please learn their faces so they are granted entrance to all areas of the venue, but please also be diligent in making sure they are the only people allowed entrance backstage without laminates.”

Lind replied, "LOL".

Check out the tweets for yourself below (WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE).

Stephan Jenkins is such a fucking creepy douchebag.



(I feel so much better now) — Zach Lind (@zlind76) August 4, 2019

Just the way these photos are arranged tells you all you need to know about that operation. — Zach Lind (@zlind76) August 4, 2019

I genuinely feel bad for anyone stepping in to defend this dude when they have no idea what they’re defending. My assessment of the man here is extravagantly generous. — Zach Lind (@zlind76) August 4, 2019