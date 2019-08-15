Jimmy Eat World Is Now Feuding With Third Eye Blind

It all started when Jimmy Eat World drummer Zach Lind called Third Eye Blind's Stephan Jenkins a "f$^&@*g creepy d*&$#!@^g."

August 15, 2019
Marty Rosenbaum

(Photo by Mauricio Santana/Getty Images)

Jimmy Eat World & Third Eye Blind spent the summer together on a co-headlining tour. By the looks of it, it'll be the last time the two are together.

In a string of tweets, Jimmy Eat World drummer Zach Lind calls out Third Eye Blind Stephan Jenkins for reasons that aren't exactly clear. After calling Jenkins a "f$^&@*g creepy d*&$#!@^g," Lind ripped into Third Eye Blind's backstage policy.

The text of the laminate reads, “The members of Third Eye Blind will not be wearing laminates. Please learn their faces so they are granted entrance to all areas of the venue, but please also be diligent in making sure they are the only people allowed entrance backstage without laminates.”

Lind replied, "LOL".

Check out the tweets for yourself below (WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE).

