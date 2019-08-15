Jimmy Eat World Is Now Feuding With Third Eye Blind
It all started when Jimmy Eat World drummer Zach Lind called Third Eye Blind's Stephan Jenkins a "f$^&@*g creepy d*&$#!@^g."
Jimmy Eat World & Third Eye Blind spent the summer together on a co-headlining tour. By the looks of it, it'll be the last time the two are together.
In a string of tweets, Jimmy Eat World drummer Zach Lind calls out Third Eye Blind Stephan Jenkins for reasons that aren't exactly clear. After calling Jenkins a "f$^&@*g creepy d*&$#!@^g," Lind ripped into Third Eye Blind's backstage policy.
The text of the laminate reads, “The members of Third Eye Blind will not be wearing laminates. Please learn their faces so they are granted entrance to all areas of the venue, but please also be diligent in making sure they are the only people allowed entrance backstage without laminates.”
Lind replied, "LOL".
Check out the tweets for yourself below (WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE).
Stephan Jenkins is such a fucking creepy douchebag.— Zach Lind (@zlind76) August 4, 2019
(I feel so much better now)
LOL pic.twitter.com/SrkFwcmt5E— Zach Lind (@zlind76) August 4, 2019
Just the way these photos are arranged tells you all you need to know about that operation.— Zach Lind (@zlind76) August 4, 2019
August 4, 2019
I genuinely feel bad for anyone stepping in to defend this dude when they have no idea what they’re defending. My assessment of the man here is extravagantly generous.— Zach Lind (@zlind76) August 4, 2019
And for those saying I should have said my peace in person, A) you don’t know I didn’t and B) you’re coming to the defense of someone who literally redrafted his bands recording contract for his own benefit on the eve of the signing & didn’t tell his bandmates until years later!— Zach Lind (@zlind76) August 7, 2019