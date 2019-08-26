Pizza, beverages, and Bruce Springsteen talk? That's a great way to spend a Saturday afternoon. It gets even better when your group includes Lin Brehmer, Joe Maddon, and Ron Coomer.

That was the scene Saturday afternoon at Maddon's Post as the trio shared stories about their love of Bruce Springsteen and the times they've got to meet members of the E Street Band. "Max Weinberg and I have become good friends," Maddon said before regaling a story on how he befriended Weinberg during a party at his alma mater Lafayette College.

Coomer has been fortunate to meet Bruce Springsteen on several occasions and shared his memories of meeting The Boss. "You cannot meet a nicer guy," Coomer said. He compared Springsteen to Eddie Vedder calling him "very intelligent."

Perhaps we'll have to get the trio together should Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band's rumored tour dates come to fruition in 2020.