How Joe Maddon Likes To Celebrate Victory
The Cubs Manager tells us how he likes to kick back and relax.
January 19, 2019
What's the ideal way to celebrate Saturday night at the Cubs Convention for Joe Maddon? With a nice bottle of wine.
Related: Bad Lip Reading Releases Hilarious MLB Spoof Video With Cubs Manager Joe Maddon
Maddon joined Lin Brehmer & Marty Lennartz at the Cubs Convention today and told us what type of wine he's into right now. Lin asked him if a Saturday night at the Cubs Convention is worthy of tequila and Maddon responded, "tequila is for postgame, post-postseason victory. When you get to the dance at the end of the year that's tequila time."
Take note of his answer if you spot Joe Maddon out and about.