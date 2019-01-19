How Joe Maddon Likes To Celebrate Victory

What's the ideal way to celebrate Saturday night at the Cubs Convention for Joe Maddon? With a nice bottle of wine.

Related: Bad Lip Reading Releases Hilarious MLB Spoof Video With Cubs Manager Joe Maddon

Maddon joined Lin Brehmer & Marty Lennartz at the Cubs Convention today and told us what type of wine he's into right now. Lin asked him if a Saturday night at the Cubs Convention is worthy of tequila and Maddon responded, "tequila is for postgame, post-postseason victory. When you get to the dance at the end of the year that's tequila time."

Take note of his answer if you spot Joe Maddon out and about.