John Fogerty On Woodstock 50 Debacle: "It's A Shame"

Depending on who you talk to, Woodstock 50 has either been canceled or is definitively happening. Either way, it's been a nightmarish few days for the festival.

John Fogerty was interviewed by Rolling Stone and spoke about the reservation he felt after attending a press conference announcing the event last month. "I remember reading a while ago that they didn’t have some of the permits. That just blew my mind. You’d think it would be the first thing you’d do and not the last thing," he said.

Fogerty added, "You got the sense there was some shakiness to this whole thing. But the first Woodstock happened more by people wishing for it to happen than any effort of great organization.”

As one of the original Woodstock performers, Fogerty was disappointed by the recent events calling it "a shame."

“I was looking forward to seeing how it would get reworked 50 years later. What the young people would think about it and what the younger artists would think. It’s not every day you get to go back to a 50-year reunion,” he said.