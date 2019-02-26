Check Out This Rare Footage Of John Lennon & George Harrison Performing Together In Studio

It's well noted that John Lennon's 1971 song "How Do You Sleep?" takes aim at his former bandmate Paul McCartney. The tune was written in response to McCartney's successful lawsuit to dissolve The Beatles as a legal partnership as well as negative comments he thought were directed at him on McCartney's album Ram.

While the contention between the two stirs up negativity, a previosuly never before seen video of the recording session has emerged and provides a fascinating look into this period of Beatles history.

The video contains the raw studio mix of the audio and was featured as part of Lennon's recent boxset release Imagine - The Ultimate Collection.

Additionally, Lennon's Beatles bandmate George Harrison can be seen providing a beautiful slide guitar accompaniment on the track.

Although the video has been out for a few months already, it's a must watch for any Beatles fan or music history enthusiast.

Watch it below.