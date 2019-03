John Mayer has added a second Chicago concert at the United Center on August 15th.

It marks a busy summer for Mayer as he already has two concerts with Dead & Company tapped for Wrigley Field this June.

Tickets to see John Mayer at the United Center on August 15th go on sale this Friday at 10 AM via Ticketmaster, but you can enter for your chance to take home a pair of tickets on us over on our contests page.