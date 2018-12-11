John Mulaney Shares Incredible Story About Taking Pete Davidson To See Steely Dan
A lesson in how to make an entire theater get on their feet.
December 11, 2018
If you take someone to a Steely Dan show that has no idea what the band is about, they'll probably get a good idea pretty quickly. If you're Pete Davidson, you may just think you're at a comedy show.
Comedian John Mulaney was a guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and told a great story about taking Davidson, Mulaney's wife, and his former roommate to the Beacon Theatre in New York City to see Steely Dan.
Without giving away too much, let's just say that Davidson managed to get the entire theatre on their feet.
I’ve seen Steely Dan for 12 years and no one ever stands. Pete Davidson changed that tonight. pic.twitter.com/h7Y6HoGult— John Mulaney (@mulaney) October 31, 2018