John Mulaney Shares Incredible Story About Taking Pete Davidson To See Steely Dan

If you take someone to a Steely Dan show that has no idea what the band is about, they'll probably get a good idea pretty quickly. If you're Pete Davidson, you may just think you're at a comedy show.

Comedian John Mulaney was a guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and told a great story about taking Davidson, Mulaney's wife, and his former roommate to the Beacon Theatre in New York City to see Steely Dan.

Without giving away too much, let's just say that Davidson managed to get the entire theatre on their feet.

Video of That Time John Mulaney Took Pete Davidson to a Steely Dan Concert