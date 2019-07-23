John Prine To Undergo Surgery, Postpones Tour Dates
The singer songwriter has postponed his summer tour.
John Prine has postponed eight dates on his summer tour as he gets set to undergo surgery to insert a stent.
Related: Watch Bill Murray, John Prine, And More Perform At The Grand Ole Opry
A mesaage on Instagram read, "In consultation with his doctors, John has been advised that he has an elevated risk for a stroke. He will have surgery this week to insert a stent which will remedy the issue. He looks forward to a full and speedy recovery."
“With sincere apologies for any inconvenience caused,” Prine's message reads, “the Prine family and Oh Boy Records regretfully announce the postponement of the following John Prine Summer dates.”
John Prine Postponed Tour Dates
July 28 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre (Rescheduled for September 18, 2019)
July 30 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Red Butte Gardens
August 2 — Portland, OR @ Oregon Zoo
August 4 — Seattle @ Woodland Park Zoo
August 6 — Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Amphitheatre
August 8 — Banff, AB @ Shaw Amphitheatre
August 9 — Calgary, AB @ Jack Singer PAC
August 11 — Edmonton, AB @ Edmonton Folk Festival (Rescheduled for August 9, 2020)
See Prine's Instagram post below.
**@redrocksco has been rescheduled for Sept. 18, 2019** We are currently working on rescheduling the affected dates and will share updates information as soon as possible - all original tickets will remain valid. Alternatively, refunds are available at original point of purchase. In consultation with his doctors, John has been advised that he has an elevated risk for a stroke. He will have surgery this week to insert a stent which will remedy the issue. He looks forward to a full and speedy recovery. Thank you for your support and understanding. - The Prine family and Oh Boy Records. Shows to be rescheduled: July 28 - Red Rocks-Morrison, CO (Rescheduled for Sept.18, 2019) July 30 - Red Butte Gardens -SLC, UT Aug 2 - Oregon Zoo- Portland, OR Aug 4 - Woodland Park Zoo - Seattle, Aug 6 - Queen Elizabeth Amp. - Vancouver, BC Aug 8 - Shaw Amp - Banff, AB Aug 9 - Jack Singer PAC - Calgary, AB Aug 11 - Edmonton Folk Festival - Edmonton, AB (Rescheduled for Aug 9, 2020)