John Prine To Undergo Surgery, Postpones Tour Dates

John Prine has postponed eight dates on his summer tour as he gets set to undergo surgery to insert a stent.

A mesaage on Instagram read, "In consultation with his doctors, John has been advised that he has an elevated risk for a stroke. He will have surgery this week to insert a stent which will remedy the issue. He looks forward to a full and speedy recovery."

“With sincere apologies for any inconvenience caused,” Prine's message reads, “the Prine family and Oh Boy Records regretfully announce the postponement of the following John Prine Summer dates.”

John Prine Postponed Tour Dates

July 28 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre (Rescheduled for September 18, 2019)

July 30 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Red Butte Gardens

August 2 — Portland, OR @ Oregon Zoo

August 4 — Seattle @ Woodland Park Zoo

August 6 — Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Amphitheatre

August 8 — Banff, AB @ Shaw Amphitheatre

August 9 — Calgary, AB @ Jack Singer PAC

August 11 — Edmonton, AB @ Edmonton Folk Festival (Rescheduled for August 9, 2020)

See Prine's Instagram post below.