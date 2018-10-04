Sex Pistols Johnny Rotten On Green Day & Other Punk Bands - "I Look At Them, And I Just Have To Laugh"

John Lydon was the subject of a New York Times profile and had some pretty strong opinions on the punk scene.

Lydon got straight to the point when asked his thoughts on bands that try to keep 70's punk alive.

“It is embarrassing, really. How many bands are out there like Green Day now? I look at them, and I just have to laugh. They’re coat hangers, you know. A turgid version of something that doesn’t actually belong to them.”

He's long tried to separate himself from the punk scene of his Sex Pistols days. During the early years of Public Image Ltd, he noticed many crowd members came dressed up imitating his Johnny Rotten character. “That’s where punk and me separated,” Lydon said.

He added, “punk wanted to maintain the cliché and the uniformity that it didn’t deserve. And I wanted to do new and different things, which is, to my mind, what punk is all about: Do it yourself, which means be true to yourself.”