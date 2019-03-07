Watch: Johnny Rotten & Marky Ramone Get In Heated Argument At Documentary Premiere

Epix is gearing up to release a new docuseries entitled Punk exploring the music, fashion, cultural impact, and more of the genre.

The network held a premiere the other night and invited John Lydon (Johnny Rotten), Marky Ramone, Henry Rollins, Duff McKagan, L7’s Donita Sparks, and more for a panel discussion about the genre and the series.

Things got heated as Johnny Rotten began confronting members of the panel. The most notable was his arguments with Marky Ramone reigniting the years old rivalry between The Ramones & The Sex Pistols.

According to Rolling Stone, Lydon calling Ramone “not even an original Ramone.”

Ramone replied, “But I did the Blank Generation album with Richard Hell, and you took his image. All you guys took Richard Hell’s image. That’s all you did.”

The two began to call each other a "Johnny come lately" before Marky Ramone quipped to Lydon, "if it wasn't for the f%*[email protected] Ramones you'd be off doing f$*@&ng fish & chips somewhere."

Watch the heated discussion & trailer for the series below.

Video of Johnny Rotten vs Marky Ramone en presentacion de la serie &quot;Punk&quot; - 4/3/2019