Radiohead's Jonny Greenwood Would Book Hotels As Marty Funkhouser

As news came down yesterday about the passing of Bob Einstein, Radiohead guitarist Jonny Greenwood shared a fantastic tribute to the late actor.

Einstein was well-known for his role as Marty Funkhouser on the HBO series Curb Your Enthusiasm and inspired Greenwood to use the pseudonym when checking in to hotels on the last two Radiohead tours.

Greenwood said he did so to pay tribute to Einstein's performance on Curb and shared a note he received from the staff at the Park Hyatt Chicago.