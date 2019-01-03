Radiohead's Jonny Greenwood Would Book Hotels As Marty Funkhouser
Greenwood shared the story as a tribute to the late Bob Einstein.
January 3, 2019
As news came down yesterday about the passing of Bob Einstein, Radiohead guitarist Jonny Greenwood shared a fantastic tribute to the late actor.
Einstein was well-known for his role as Marty Funkhouser on the HBO series Curb Your Enthusiasm and inspired Greenwood to use the pseudonym when checking in to hotels on the last two Radiohead tours.
Greenwood said he did so to pay tribute to Einstein's performance on Curb and shared a note he received from the staff at the Park Hyatt Chicago.
So sad to hear this. He was amazing in Curb: I was Marty Funkhouser on the last two Radiohead tours in tribute to his beautifully pitched performance. So subtle. And to think it was all improvised. https://t.co/Mu5jH4B86w— Jonny Greenwood (@JnnyG) January 2, 2019
January 2, 2019