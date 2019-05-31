Watch Judas Priest's Rob Halford Kick Cell Phone Out Of Fan's Hand

Artists have many different ways of dealing with cell phones at concerts. Some artists like Jack White have banned the use of cell phones at their show by having concertgoers lock them up in a bag when entering the venue. Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford decided to take a different route.

The band was playing at the Rosemont Theatre earlier this week and one fan in the front row had the misfortune of getting their phone kicked out of their hands by Halford. According to Blabbermouth, the fan had the flash turned on while recording the band causing Halford to become distracted.

Check out an upclose video above and another angle of the incident below. We hope the fan found their cell phone and that the footage of Halford's kick will make its way to the internet one day.