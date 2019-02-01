Hear Karen O Cover The Smashing Pumpkins "Bullet With Butterfly Wings"

The cover comes from Amazon's upcoming series Hanna.

February 1, 2019
Marty Rosenbaum

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Yeah Yeah Yeahs frontwoman Karen O shared a wonderful cover of The Smashing Pumpkins classic "Bullet With Butterfly Wings" today.

The cover comes from Amazon's upcoming series Hanna, which will premiere this weekend.

The cover also garnered praise from The Smashing Pumpkins.

