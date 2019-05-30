How To Play Guitar Like Keith Richards

Keith Richards guitar chops will be on full display when The Rolling Stones take over Soldier Field on their No Filter Tour. Want to get some air guitar practice in so you can perfectly mimic what Richards is doing on stage? We've found just the video for you.

Related: Keith Richards Interview: Lin Talks To The Coolest Guitarist In The Business

Learn how to play Rolling Stones classics such as "Midnight Rambler," "You Can't Always Get What You Want," "Beast of Burden," "Slave," "Hand of Fate," and the Richards solo tune "How I Wish." The video is pretty straightforward and can be played be guitarists of almost any skill level.

Check out the tutorial below.