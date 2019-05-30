How To Play Guitar Like Keith Richards

Easily learn your favorite Rolling Stones licks.

May 30, 2019
Marty Rosenbaum
Categories: 
Features

Keith Richards guitar chops will be on full display when The Rolling Stones take over Soldier Field on their No Filter Tour. Want to get some air guitar practice in so you can perfectly mimic what Richards is doing on stage? We've found just the video for you.

Related: Keith Richards Interview: Lin Talks To The Coolest Guitarist In The Business

Learn how to play Rolling Stones classics such as "Midnight Rambler," "You Can't Always Get What You Want," "Beast of Burden," "Slave," "Hand of Fate," and the Richards solo tune "How I Wish." The video is pretty straightforward and can be played be guitarists of almost any skill level.

Check out the tutorial below.

Tags: 
Keith Richards
The Rolling Stones

Recent Podcast Audio
The Regular Guy Reviews Booksmart Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
The Regular Guy Reviews John Wick 3: Parabellum Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
The Regular Guy Reviews Pokemon Detective Pikachu Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
The Regular Guy Reviews Long Shot Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
The Regular Guy Reviews Avengers: Endgame Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
The Regular Guy Reviews The Curse of La Llarona Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
View More Episodes