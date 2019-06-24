What Is The Key To Keith Richards Longevity?

Ah Keith Richards, the man who Lin Brehmer once said, "one of the most enduring images of The Rolling Stones, is the image of Keith Richards... As long as Keith is alive, with what he has done to his body, you and I have a better chance."

Well put Lin!

Even if he isn't immortal, the lore of Keith Richards will live on forever. We decided to have Rolling Stones fans put the rumors to rest and tell us what they think is the key to Keith Richards longevity.

We received mixed answers while asking people before The Rolling Stones tour opener at Soldier Field, but there was one consistent. They were all creative and entertaining!

Enjoy the video above as Stones fans tell us what the key to Keith Richards longevity is.