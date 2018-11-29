Keith Richards Discusses The Future Of The Rolling Stones

Farewell tours seem to be more common these days. Keith Richards doesn't really see the Rolling Stones saying farewell to their fans on their upcoming No Filter Tour.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Richards was asked what he makes of retirement tours. He responded,

"Well, you can look at it either way. If you mean it, that’s the way it is. I just haven’t gotten around to thinking in that head yet. I don’t know if you never know. Maybe this will be the last one, I don’t know."

Richards seems to imply that he wants a farewell tour to be a true retirement, no more shows afterwards.

Stones fans don't need to get too worried though as elsewhere in the interview Richards said that the band is currently in the early stages of making a new record. He recently got together with Mick Jagger for a session in the studio saying, "we knocked out a few songs together with [producer] Don Was. We’re just working things through. We had a great time."

As far as a timeline on the release of a new album? "I would say if I’m looking at it, we’re going to do this tour, so maybe this time next year, I would say. Maybe. That looks like a reasonable projection," Richards said.