Watch Jim James & Kermit The Frog Sing "Rainbow Connection" Together

Out of all the potential duet partnerships out there, the one between Jim James & Kermit The Frog is probably the last that comes to mind.

At the Newport Folk Festival this past weekend, a James & Kermith The Frog duet took place. The duo went on stage together during the Pete and Toshi Seeger tribute set "If I Had A Song", which was hosted and curated by The Decemberists multi-instrumentalist Chris Funk.

Singing the childhood classic "Rainbow Connection", James & Kermith The Frog were backed by a band including Funk, Janet Weiss of Sleater-Kinney, Benmont Tench of Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, and Wilco's John Stirratt.