Watch Jim James & Kermit The Frog Sing "Rainbow Connection" Together

Taking place at the Newport Folk Festival.

July 29, 2019
Marty Rosenbaum
Categories: 
Features

Out of all the potential duet partnerships out there, the one between Jim James & Kermit The Frog is probably the last that comes to mind. 

Related: WATCH: Kermit The Frog Covers Talking Heads "Once In A Lifetime"

At the Newport Folk Festival this past weekend, a James & Kermith The Frog duet took place. The duo went on stage together during the Pete and Toshi Seeger tribute set "If I Had A Song", which was hosted and curated by The Decemberists multi-instrumentalist Chris Funk. 

Singing the childhood classic "Rainbow Connection", James & Kermith The Frog were backed by a band including Funk, Janet Weiss of Sleater-Kinney, Benmont Tench of Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, and Wilco's John Stirratt.

Tags: 
Kermit the Frog
Jim James
Newport Folk Festival

Recent Podcast Audio
The Regular Guy Reviews The Lion King Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
The Regular Guy Reviews Yesterday Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
The Regular Guy Reviews Spiderman: Far From Home Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
Lin Brehmer's Hall Of Fame Tribute To Lee Smith Best Of XRT
The Regular Guy Reviews Toy Story 4 Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
The Regular Guy Reviews Late Night Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
View More Episodes