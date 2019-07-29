Watch Jim James & Kermit The Frog Sing "Rainbow Connection" Together
Taking place at the Newport Folk Festival.
July 29, 2019
Out of all the potential duet partnerships out there, the one between Jim James & Kermit The Frog is probably the last that comes to mind.
At the Newport Folk Festival this past weekend, a James & Kermith The Frog duet took place. The duo went on stage together during the Pete and Toshi Seeger tribute set "If I Had A Song", which was hosted and curated by The Decemberists multi-instrumentalist Chris Funk.
Singing the childhood classic "Rainbow Connection", James & Kermith The Frog were backed by a band including Funk, Janet Weiss of Sleater-Kinney, Benmont Tench of Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, and Wilco's John Stirratt.