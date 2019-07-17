Ray And Dave Davies Are Working On New Kinks Music

The Kinks haven't released a studio album since 1993 and seem to be in a perpetual state of "are they reuniting or not reuniting?" It seems we may finally have an answer.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Dave Davies revealed he's back working alongside his brother Ray. Not only are the two working on a 50th anniversary package for their record Arthur (Or the Decline and Fall of the British Empire), they're also working on new Kinks music.

“We keep going backwards and listening to a lot of old stuff. Some of that is very good, and some of it needs a bit of work," Dave said.

The two Davies brothers have been going through their archives to find unfinished and unreleased songs to work on. It's a combination of songs that were recorded and never used, songs that didn't have finished vocal work, and new compositions from Rat.

Original Kinks drummer Mick Avory appears on some of the tracks, but the quest to find a bassist for the formal recording sessions remains. Still, the songs are in their early stages. “The songs are really just in demo form now,” Dave said. “But good demos. Ray is still dissecting various other material we might use. The intention is to get the work out, but it’s not a done deal.”

As for the inevitable question about whether or not The Kinks will tour again, Dave said, I really don’t know. I think its possible. It’s not out of the question. But at this stage, it’s far too early to say. It would be fun though, wouldn’t it?”