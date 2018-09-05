Krist Novoselic Responds To Criticism Over Nirvana Reunion

Krist Novoselic, Dave Grohl, and Pat Smear all appeared together on stage at the Foo Fighters show in Seattle the other night for a mini-Nirvana reunion.

The surviving members performed The Vaselines track "Molly's Lips," but were met with criticism from Nirvana fans.

Novoselic made light of the situation by sending out a tweet saying, "we tried to get a hold of him for this gig—as many times as we tried to contact Kurt, we couldn't get through. The phone just kept ringing & ringing. Kurt does not have email. In fact I have never emailed him in my life and I have been online since 1993."

Watch their performance of "Molly's Lips" below.