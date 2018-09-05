Krist Novoselic Responds To Criticism Over Nirvana Reunion

The bassist claps back at those claiming it wasn't a "true" Nirvana reunion.

September 5, 2018
Marty Rosenbaum

Krist Novoselic, Dave Grohl, and Pat Smear all appeared together on stage at the Foo Fighters show in Seattle the other night for a mini-Nirvana reunion. 

The surviving members performed The Vaselines track "Molly's Lips," but were met with criticism from Nirvana fans.

Novoselic made light of the situation by sending out a tweet saying, "we tried to get a hold of him for this gig—as many times as we tried to contact Kurt, we couldn't get through. The phone just kept ringing & ringing. Kurt does not have email. In fact I have never emailed him in my life and I have been online since 1993."

Watch their performance of "Molly's Lips" below.

