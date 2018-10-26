A Sequel To David Bowie's 'Labyrinth' Is Underway

It's about time!

October 26, 2018
Marty Rosenbaum

Before you get your hopes up we have to crush them just a bit. There's no official word that a Labyrinth sequel is coming out. However, in a new interview with Director Fede Alvarez, there's been progress made on the film.

Alvarez spoke with Fandango recently and gave an exciting update to fans of the 80's classic.

“I was actually having lunch yesterday with Lisa Henson and we reconnected with that project.We're very excited about it. It is basically a direct continuation of the first movie many years later, and I can't tell you much more about it... but we have a script, and we're very excited about it so we'll see where that goes. Like always, it takes time and effort to put those movies together because they're larger than life. But that's one of the projects that I'm very excited about.”

The project appears to be moving forward, but there's still no timetable on when, or if it'll be completed. Alvarez remained noncommital when asked if he feels good about it happening.

“You never know, and really right now, I'm just finishing with this film so I'm not even thinking about what I'm going to do next. But all I can tell you is that I had lunch with her yesterday and it was great," he said.

