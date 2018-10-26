Last Minute Halloween Costumes For Music Fans

A little creativity can go a long way.

October 26, 2018
Marty Rosenbaum
Prince

Photo USA Today

Halloween is right around the corner and if you're scrambling to find a last minute costume, you've come to the right place.

Going as your favorite musician is an easy costume idea. Their job is to be front and center in front of thousands of people and usually present themselves with their own style. 

There's plenty to draw from on YouTube and social media if you want to do some research. However, you didn't come here for me to tell you to do research.

Here's a few musical suggestions for those of you in need of a costume.

Prince

It doesn't need to be this exact outfit. Prince had incredible style. Just go through Google Images if you need further examples, but incorporating purple is a safe bet. However you decide to dress, make sure to party like it's 1999!

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

 

Lady Gaga's Meat Dress

OK, this may not be the most sanitary outfit idea, but it'll surely get some attention. Also, shower after this. I can't stress that enough.

DEVO

This costume takes the cake for most cost-efficient and unique. Grab a brightly colored jumpsuit, use some black electric tape for the lettering, and grab a plastic hat. Voila, you're now in DEVO! If you want an authentic DEVO dome, you can purchase one on their website for $32.

Grunge Rocker

Chances are you already have most of this outfit sitting in your closet. For the top, go with a flannel, oversized sweatshirt, or cartigan and accompany it with a faded vintage shirt. Pick any variation of the top part and pair it with baggy jeans and converse shoes and you're now a grunge rocker. Take this iconic photo of Kurt Cobain to use as a reference.

Who remembers #MTVUnplugged? On this day in 1993, #Nirvana taped an intimate and all-acoustic show for MTV Unplugged at Sony’s Hells Kitchen studio in #NewYork.

A post shared by Kurt Cobain (@kurtcobain) on

