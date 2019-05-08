Led Zeppelin Reveal 50th Anniversary Plans

Various ideas have been floated around to celebrate Led Zeppelin's 50th anniversary. Now, a plan has finally been revealed.

According to Consequence of Sound, an official documentary about Led Zeppelin is being created featuring new interviews with Robert Plant, Jimmy Page, John Paul Jones, as well as previously unseen interviews with John Bonham.

The film will be directed by Bernard MacMahon and includes never before seen archival footage and photographs of the band. “The time was right for us to tell our own story for the first time in our own words, and I think that this film will really bring this story to life,” Jones said.

The as of yet titled film is currently in post-production with no release date scheduled at the moment.

The news comes after rumors circulated about a potential reunion. Back in July, a source told The Daily Star, "Everyone around the band is buzzing. Jimmy and Robert are talking again and discussing how to celebrate the big anniversary. Realistically this will be the last time that the band has a reason to reunite."

Plant quickly refuted the claim saying, "Only in a chip shop in Camden Town! I think that's about as close as we will get to it!"

However, Plant didn't give off a feeling of negativity towards his former bandmates. Instead, he had an upbeat tone wanting to celebrate the achievements of the group in a short period of time.

We are very pleased and glad with our very, very short career. If you think about it, it's only 12 years. We get on OK, but, you know," he said at the time.