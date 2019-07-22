Lin Brehmer Pays Tribute To Cubs Hall Of Fame Closer Lee Smith
"There have been few visions in baseball history as detrimental to a batter's peace of mind than Lee Arthur Smith."
July 22, 2019
There have been few visions in baseball history as detrimental to a batter's peace of mind than Lee Arthur Smith. When the Chicago Cubs needed resolution, they brought the mountain to the mound.
He pitched his way into the Hall of Fame with a mesmerizing fastball. He frustrated the best in the game with a crippling slider. The 90% mental that Lee Smith employed, was all intimidation.