Read Leonard Cohen's Poem About Kanye West
The poem is titled “Kanye West Is Not Picasso."
October 11, 2018
A collection of poetry and lyrics by Leonard Cohen was released last week and contains an entry called "Kanye West Is Not Picasso."
The poem is dated March 15, 2015 and could have been written in response to comments West made at Oxford University earlier in the month where he compared himself to Picasso.
Read the poem for yourself below.
“Kanye West Is Not Picasso” by Leonard Cohen, from Cohen’s new book ‘The Flame.’ pic.twitter.com/w5lUfkjdYv— S H I R E S’ $Hit Show (@amandashires) October 11, 2018