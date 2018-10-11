Read Leonard Cohen's Poem About Kanye West

The poem is titled “Kanye West Is Not Picasso."

October 11, 2018
Marty Rosenbaum

Features

A collection of poetry and lyrics by Leonard Cohen was released last week and contains an entry called "Kanye West Is Not Picasso."

The poem is dated March 15, 2015 and could have been written in response to comments West made at Oxford University earlier in the month where he compared himself to Picasso.

Read the poem for yourself below.

leonard cohen
Kanye West

