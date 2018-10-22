Liam Gallagher Has Some Thoughts On Radiohead
"How the f%&* did these teds get so big?"
October 22, 2018
Liam Gallagher holds no qualms about airing his thoughts on Twitter.
He took to the social media platform to give his opinions on Radiohead while he was at a gathering where people were listening and talking about the band. Due to the explicit nature of his tweets, we won't embed them here. Instead, we'll paraphrase it.
He was not a fan.
Gallagher started the tweetstorm saying, "So I'm in this crazy house everyf&%*$! is banging on about the band radio play help."
He offered musings such as, "How the f&$* did these teds get big?"
You can give him a follow @liamgallagher if you'd like to read through his tweets.