Liam Gallagher Has Some Thoughts On Radiohead

"How the f%&* did these teds get so big?"

October 22, 2018
Marty Rosenbaum

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

Categories: 
Features

Liam Gallagher holds no qualms about airing his thoughts on Twitter.

He took to the social media platform to give his opinions on Radiohead while he was at a gathering where people were listening and talking about the band. Due to the explicit nature of his tweets, we won't embed them here. Instead, we'll paraphrase it.

He was not a fan.

Gallagher started the tweetstorm saying, "So I'm in this crazy house everyf&%*$! is banging on about the band radio play help."

He offered musings such as, "How the f&$* did these teds get big?"

You can give him a follow @liamgallagher if you'd like to read through his tweets.

Tags: 
Liam Gallagher
Radiohead

