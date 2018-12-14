The Life Of A Fill-In

Ready at a moment's notice? Frank E. Lee is.

Frank joins the podcast as XRT's active fill-in host to discuss how he prepares to host a radio show on a moment's notice, and how you host a show is affected by the time of day.

We also discuss the state of rock & roll in 2018 and how the bounds of music discovery are endless. Perfect topic of conversation with XRT's resident science fiction lover!

