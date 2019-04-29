Watch: Lin Brehmer's Ode To The 1984 Chicago Cubs
Lin waxes poetic about the historic Cubs team.
April 29, 2019
Categories:
1984 Cubs baseball was a season to be remember. After all, the Mets were still in our division... To be hated.
Related: Helpful Tips For Seeing A Cubs Game At Wrigley Field
Lin Brehmer penned the following piece paying tribute to that infamous Cubs season. This was aired on WGN prior to the Cubs game on April 28th.
Check out the clip below.
On Air Now
Daily Schedule
Lollapalooza
Upcoming Events
30 Apr
Lecture on the life and legacy of Mayor Harold Washington Harold Washington Library
01 May
Intro to mindfulness meditation Wheaton Public Library
01 May
Lilac Festival Lilacia Park
02 May
Talk on Antisemitism Francis W. Parker School
04 May
Fishing class Northerly Island Park