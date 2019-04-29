Watch: Lin Brehmer's Ode To The 1984 Chicago Cubs

Lin waxes poetic about the historic Cubs team.

April 29, 2019
XRT Morning Show

(Photo by Rick Stewart/Getty Images)

1984 Cubs baseball was a season to be remember. After all, the Mets were still in our division... To be hated.

Lin Brehmer penned the following piece paying tribute to that infamous Cubs season. This was aired on WGN prior to the Cubs game on April 28th. 

Check out the clip below.

