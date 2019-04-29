Dear Lin, It's Lin. Lin-Manuel Miranda Back in Chicago

Thursday evening as I was leaving a reception for the upcoming Hot Stove Cool Music charity concert (June 7th at Metro), I checked my twitter feed.

"What the heck!" I muttered. There were tweets and re-tweets in numbers that could only be explained by my embezzlement of millions of dollars and I didn't do nuthin'.

"What have I done?" I wondered.

And then I found the root of the activity. It was an invitation from Lin-Manuel Miranda. Yeah, the guy who wrote Hamilton.

@Lin_Manuel Apr 25

@LinBrehmer hey Lin, Lin here. Wanna come to Northerly Island? We put up a big ol Hamilton thing there. @HamExhibition

Was he just doing his due diligence publicizing the new Hamilton Exhibition? Well, of course. But there is something deeper here. Let me take you back a couple of years.

The musical sensation of the new millenium was coming to Chicago and the star of the show in New York and its brainchild, Lin Manuel-Miranda, was coming to Chicago to do some PR. A well-meaning XRT listener and Hamilton fan wondered capriciously whether there would be a meeting of her Lin on XRT and her Lin in Hamilton.

I joked, "Lin-Manuel has ruined my Google future."

Out of nowhere, Lin-Manuel responded, "The same thing happened to me with Jeremy Lin. Your time is coming."

Many XRT listeners found it amusing to find this Lin versus Lin conversation and that might have been the end of it, but we began exchanging messages with the blessed brevity of twitter.

@Lin_Manuel 20 Dec 2018 Gmorning, Don’t give up! The A train is f***ed today, Don’t give up! The sun is bright and wild, Don’t give up! Your heart is pounding, Don’t give up! It’s the twilight of twenty eighteen!

@LinBrehmer Replying to @Lin_Manuel Dear Lin, It's Lin. We will never surrender. Merry Christmas.

@Lin_Manuel 20 Dec 2018 Replying to @LinBrehmer Hey Lin, Lin here. With you always!

There is a side of us that finds humor and distractions in the simplest things. Like two Lins trading inspiration on social media.

As Mary Dixon observed on the air, "One of you is a genius. The other is on the radio."

Nonetheless.

Livingthedream‏ @Indyanna2 20 Dec 2018 It is slightly sad how much joy the “Lin it’s Lin” tweets bring to my life! Good day to my fav Lins.

@Lilia48299084 20 Dec 2018 Replying to @LinBrehmer @Lin_Manuel

Why am i crying @LinBrehmer I grew up listening to you on XRT and here you are with my other favorite Lin.

So every couple of months, we have continued this bit. Dear Lin, It's Lin. We had never met. Never talked. Never hung out together. And then.

Lin-Manuel returned to Chicago for the opening of Hamilton: The Exhibition and Mary Dixon, the Hamilton savant, and I attended the press conference. I was unprepared for the size of the building on Northerly Island. It's big.

Mary and I sat in the front row at the press conference. I asked the first question of the man I had never met.

Oh yeah - @Lin_Manuel met @LinBrehmer and had a meeting of the minds ... pic.twitter.com/s2kvb5tqqN — Mary Dixon (@MaryLDixon) April 27, 2019

At the end of the press conference, Lin-Manuel bounced off the stage to a semi-circle crush of press and photographers and said to his assistant, "Give me my phone. I need a selfie with Lin."

Various members of the press approached me and asked, "Who are you?"

Nobody, really.

But a man who knew a Lin Summit would happen one day.

We exchanged pleasantries and he was off. But we'll always have those interludes on twitter.

@Lin_Manuel 24 Sep 2018 I read Under Milk Wood by Dylan Thomas this morning, between scenes at work. Now I feel like my soul has a belly full of soup. Gatdamn, . That’s one heluva writer you produced.

Replying to @Lin_Manuel Dear Lin, It's Lin. D.T. is one of my faves. "The force that through the green fuse drives the flower Drives my green age; that blasts the roots of trees Is my destroyer. And I am dumb to tell the crooked rose My youth is bent by the same wintry fever."

@Lin_Manuel 24 Sep 2018 Replying to @LinBrehmer

Hey Lin, Lin here. A favorite from Under Milk Wood this morning: “And before you let the sun in, mind it wipes its shoes.”

Hamilton: The Exhibition opened on Saturday with long lines waiting to get in. Mary Dixon has written a preview of the Hamilton exhibition experience.

I may see you there.