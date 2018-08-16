Lin Brehmer Remembers Aretha Franklin
"Was she the best female singer to emerge from the 60s? No, she was the best singer."
August 16, 2018
Lin Brehmer introduced the classic "Since You've Been Gone" this morning with some thoughts on her legacy.
