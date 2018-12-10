Lindsey Buckingham Reveals Whether Or Not He'd Rejoin Fleetwood Mac

For the time being, the dust has settled on any Fleetwood Mac drama. As Lindsey Buckingham succintly puts it though, "Look, it’s Fleetwood Mac, anything’s possible."

Buckingham took part in an interview with Stereogum and was aksed if he thinks he'll ever end up joining Fleetwood Mac again.

He stated,

"Look, it’s Fleetwood Mac, anything’s possible. Maybe they’ll get it out of their system. If they ask me to come back, would I? Sure, because to me I think the lack of a proper farewell tour, if that’s what we’re doing, that doesn’t undercut, like I say, the legacy that we have so carefully built as the five of us, which they’re not doing right now. I don’t know what they’re doing. It’s a cover band kind of deal, and Stevie may be enjoying that, and that’s fine. If she is happy doing that, there is no one outcome that I think is going to be okay. The way I look at it is it’s giving me an opportunity to do some things in a more rapid-fire way with some new people who actually care about what I’m doing and not just about getting the money from Fleetwood Mac. Look, I mean it does make me question who these people are, but again, to look at it compassionately, I think it’s all coming from a lack of perspective and to some degree a certain weakness on their parts. I can’t stop loving them because of that."

So we're left with... More headscratching.