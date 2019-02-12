Lindsey Buckingham Is Recovering Emergency Open Heart Surgery

Lindsey Buckingham underwent emergency open heart surgery last week and suffered vocal cord damage as a result.

His wife Kristen shared an update on Buckingham's Facebook page detailing the affair.

"I am sad to say that late last week Lindsey underwent emergency open heart surgery. He is now recuperating at home and each day he is stronger than the last. While he and his heart are doing well, the surgery resulted in vocal cord damage. While it is is unclear if this damage is permanent, we are hopeful it is not," she said.

Kristen encouraged others to seek preventative care, adding that Buckingham's family has a history of heart issues. "Lindsey’s family has a history of heart issues, having lost both his father at 56 and his brother at 46 to heart related illness. If anyone is experiencing even the mildest of symptoms we encourage you to seek the care of a physician," she wrote.

You can read her full Facebook post below.